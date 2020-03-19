15 YEARS AGO: Baylor women end Illinois State's postseason run in NCAA tourney

5 years ago (2015): Lincoln High School senior Gavin Block was a first-team selection in Class 3A, while Normal Community senior Alex Peacock earned second-team honors in Class 4A on the Associated Press all-state basketball teams. NCHS senior Tyler Seibring was an honorable mention selection.

15 years ago (2005): Baylor overpowered Illinois State’s women’s basketball team, 91-70, in the NCAA Tournament first round at Seattle despite 20 points by flu-weakened Jaci McCormack. The loss ended a magical run for the Redbirds, who won their conference basketball tourney from the eighth seeding.

25 years ago (1995): Gary Miller captured the handicap and actual singles titles as the 65th annual Bloomington Bowling Association Tournament concluded at Savidge Lanes. Miller rolled an 817 to win the handicap division and his actual score was 790.

50 years ago (1970): Gary Huppert, Mike Day and Paul Jones were named most valuable players for the past seasons in swimming, wrestling and basketball, respectively, at Normal Community High School.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

