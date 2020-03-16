You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Dodie Dunson named Big 12 Player of the Year
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Dodie Dunson named Big 12 Player of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan senior guard Dylan Overstreet has been chosen to the first team of the D3hoops.com All-Central Region squad. Overstreet was the co-winner of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin “Most Outstanding Player” honor and a first-team all-conference selection.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington High School senior Dodie Dunson was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year in basketball. Dunson was also named to the all-Big 12 team for the third straight season in a vote by league coaches.

25 years ago (1995): Maurice Trotter scored seven of Illinois State’s 13 points in overtime to lift the Redbirds over Utah State, 93-87, in the opening round of the National Invitational Tournament at Logan, Utah. Trotter had a career-high 29 points for the game.

50 years ago (1970): All-state guard Doug Collins led Illinois State University’s freshman basketball team in scoring with a 21-point average. The 6-foot-4 inch, 165-pound Collins scored 441 points in 21 games in which the Redbirds frosh posted a 12-9 record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News