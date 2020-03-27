5 YEARS AGO: Daishon Knight, Anthony Beane Jr. named to All-District 16 team

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State senior guard Daishon Knight and Southern Illinois junior guard Anthony Beane Jr., a Normal Community High School graduate, were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District 16 second team.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State’s Chelsea Bach shot a 74 to help the Redbirds into a tie for second place after the first day of the Southern Illinois Saluki Invitational golf tournament at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale.

25 years ago (1995): Lexington High School senior Julie Thomas was one of 25 high school students named to the second annual Illinois High School Association All-State Academic Team. Thomas, a member of Lexington’s volleyball and girls basketball teams, was among 12 girls named to the team.

50 years ago (1970): Eugene Kepple of Tremont has been named one of 18 Wabash College athletes, representing nine separate intercollegiate sports, to be honored in the 1970 volume of “Outstanding College Athletes of America” on the basis of their sports achievements, leadership ability and community service.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

