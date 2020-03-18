15 YEARS AGO: Frega hurls Illinois State's baseball team past UMass

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan junior Kirsten Slaughter finished fourth to earn All-American honors in the 50-yard freestyle in the NCAA Division III national swimming championships at Shenandoah, Texas.

15 years ago (2005): Dan Frega dominated on the mound and the Illinois State baseball team got just enough offense for a 2-1 win over Massachusetts at Bradenton, Fla. Frega allowed just two hits and an unearned run, walking four and striking out six.

25 years ago (1995): The Port City Roosters, a Class AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners located in Wilmington, N.C., chose University High graduate David Kelly as director of broadcasting for their inaugural season. Kelly and Roosters General Manager David Kotarba were baseball teammates at U High in 1985.

50 years ago (1970): Senior guard Tom Gramkow and junior center Fred Evans were selected co-most valuable players of Illinois Wesleyan University’s basketball team. Junior forward Sheldon Thompson was elected 1970-71 captain, succeeding Gramkow.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

