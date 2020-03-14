You are the owner of this article.
25 YEARS AGO: Heyworth leaving Sangamon Valley Conference for Midstate Conference
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Heyworth leaving Sangamon Valley Conference for Midstate Conference

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): John Munyon struck out 11 batters in six shutout innings and Matthew Mardis had a pair of hits and scored twice as Illinois Wesleyan posted a 3-2, seven-inning win over Rose-Hulman in the opening game of a doubleheader split at The Corn Crib in Normal.

15 years ago (2005): Junior college transfer and Lincoln High School graduate Blake Schoonover drove in three runs and freshman Lee Fischer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Illinois State’s 6-2 baseball victory over Bucknell in Bradenton, Fla.

25 years ago (1995): Midstate Conference principals voted unanimously to accept Heyworth as the league’s 11th member, signaling an end of the 40-year relationship between Heyworth and the Sangamon Valley Conference.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University’s Jerry Crabtree, a 6-2 junior from Wheaton (Central), was named to the Interstate Conference all-conference basketball team. Crabtree scored 16.7 points per game in league play.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

