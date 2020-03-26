15 YEARS AGO: Illinois rallies from 15-point deficit to beat Arizona, advance to Final Four

5 years ago (2015): Addison Fugitt’s two-run triple in the second inning highlighted a four-run Normal Community outburst that helped the Ironmen to a 5-0 victory over Cary-Grove. Righthander Jake Gilhaus gave up only two hits in six innings of work and struck out seven to claim the mound victory.
15 years ago (2005): No. 1-ranked Illinois, down 15 points with 4:04 left, put on arguably the greatest comeback in college basketball history to beat No. 9 Arizona, 90-89, in overtime and win the NCAA Chicago Regional championship at Rosemont.
25 years ago (1995): Junior forward Melanie Ward, who scored her 1,000th point this season, was named most valuable player for Illinois State’s women’s basketball team for the second straight year. Ward, a Prairie Central High School graduate, led ISU in scoring (15.6) and several other categories.
50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University’s baseball winning streak, which had reached a school-record 19, ended with a 4-2, 10-inning loss to Loyola of the South in New Orleans. Bob Newman was charged with the loss.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
