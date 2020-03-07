5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State graduate D.A. Weibring inducted into MVC Hall of Fame

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State graduate D.A. Weibring was among six inductees in the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame. Weibring, who starred at ISU from 1972-75, is the first golfer selected for the Hall.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State pitcher Matt Fowles earned his first win of the season, pitching two innings in relief, and the Redbirds scored two runs in the ninth inning to pull out a 6-4 victory over Western Kentucky and win the series, 2-1.

25 years ago (1995): Roger Juers, recently promoted to the No. 3 singles spot, leads Illinois State’s tennis team in singles and doubles victories. Juers played No. 1 singles four years at Normal Community and was on the state championship doubles team in 1992.

50 years ago (1970): Led by Seymour Reed’s 22 points, Lincoln High School established a school victory record and also captured its own regional basketball tournament by shelling Clinton High School, 76-46. The unbeaten Railsplitters have won 28 games in a row, breaking the previous mark of 27 victories in one season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

