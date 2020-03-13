15 YEARS AGO: ISU baseball coach Jim Brownlee earns win No. 750 in career

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan senior Allie Boudreau won the pentathlon at the NCAA Division III indoor track national championships, amassing 3,631 points to outlast Melanie Winters of Baldwin Wallace.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Junior Kris Jenkins went 3-for-5 with five runs batted in to lead the Illinois State baseball team past Farleigh Dickinson, 12-2, at Bradenton, Fla., giving Redbird coach Jim Brownlee win No. 750 in his career.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State’s baseball team pounded out 10 hits while rolling to an 8-1 win at North Carolina-Charlotte. The Redbirds got off to a good start in the first when designated hitter Matt Gainer homered.

50 years ago (1970): Kevin Cotter and Dan Kinkade have been elected co-captains of the 1970-71 wrestling team at Flanagan High School. Cotter received the award for most takedowns over the past season. Bob Krueger received the award for having the quickest pin.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.