15 YEARS AGO: Jaci McCormack lifts Illinois State women to MVC tourney title

5 years ago (2015): Central Catholic High School senior guard Jake Reinhart was a first-team selection on the Associated Press Class 2A all-state basketball squad. LeRoy’s Matt Chastain and Ridgeview’s William Tinsley were second-team picks in Class 1A.

15 years ago (2005): Jaci McCormack drove to the free throw line, made a spin move and sank a turnaround jumper with 0.8 seconds remaining to give Illinois State a thrilling 72-70 victory over Indiana State in the title game of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Mister Rooter rolled a 3406 to win the handicap team title in the 65th annual Bloomington Bowling Association Tournament at Circle Lanes. Team members were Lloyd Kirby, Marty Tindall, Dennis Barnes, Al Kocar and Shane Ringo.

50 years ago (1970): Seymour Reed led Lincoln through an unbeaten regular season with a 20-point average, becoming the top scorer in Lincoln history. For his efforts, he has been named to the first-team of the 10th annual Associated Press All-State High School basketball squad.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

