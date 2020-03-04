You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
25 YEARS AGO: Jenelle Halm, Meredith Jackson lead U High to Class A State Girls quarterfinal win
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Jenelle Halm, Meredith Jackson lead U High to Class A State Girls quarterfinal win

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): The Flanagan-Cornell High School basketball team knocked off No. 5-state ranked Dwight, 57-53, in the Somonauk Class 1A Sectional semifinals. Keegan Bertche led Flanagan-Cornell with 19 points with Jonathan Barth added 15 and Austin Dutko 14. Barth drained four 3-pointers.

15 years ago (2005): Gigi MacIntosh, head softball coach at Bloomington High School, was inducted into the Illinois Coaches Association Hall of Fame. She enters this season with a 440-203-1 record at five schools, including 62-34-1 in the past three years at BHS.

25 years ago (1995): Six-foot-2 Jenelle Halm’s 18-point effort led University High over Stillman Valley, 54-45, in the quarterfinals of the Class A State girls basketball tournament. Bronchitis-riddled Meredith Jackson, the Pioneers' 6-2 “point” forward, added 12 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists.

50 years ago (1970): Sheldon Thompson sparked Illinois Wesleyan with 11 rebounds as the Titans ran away from Olivet Nazarene College, 113-83, in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics District 20 Basketball Tournament at Fred Young Fieldhouse.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News