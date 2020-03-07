25 YEARS AGO: Jonah Batambuze sparks U High to super-sectional win over Mahomet-Seymour

5 years ago (2015): Daniel Dwyer hit a two-out, go-ahead single in the top of the ninth inning and Ryan Koziol earned the save to preserve the win for Illinois State starter Jacob Hendren as the Redbirds downed Georgetown, 2-1, in the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, Fla.

15 years ago (2005): Lincoln College’s Rodney Williams scored 20 points to lead the Lynx past Shawnee College, 77-56, in the championship game of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XXIV Tournament at Lincoln.

25 years ago (1995): Jonah Batambuze’s steal and layup near the end of the third quarter ignited University High’s late push for a 42-32 victory over Mahomet-Seymour in the Class A Super-Sectional basketball game at Redbird Arena.

50 years ago (1970): Paul Jones of Normal Community, Dan Hiser of Central Catholic and Dave Giles of Bloomington were unanimous choices for the Intercity All-Star Basketball Team selected by the four local coaches and three members of the Pantagraph sports staff. Selby Hubbard of University High and Reggie Curry of Bloomington completed the first team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

