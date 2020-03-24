5 YEARS AGO: Justin Bocot earns Midwest Professional Basketball Association Player of Week honor

5 years ago (2015): A 30-point, 55-minute performance in double overtime has earned Bloomington’s Justin Bocot the Midwest Professional Basketball Association Player of the Week award, his third such honor this season.

15 years ago (2005): Jonathan Moore drove in three runs and Brian Weekes was the winning pitcher as Normal Community’s baseball team downed Mount Zion, 4-2. Moore had a two-run single in a three-run NCHS fourth inning.

25 years ago (1995): University High senior Matt Niebur was voted winner of the 10th annual Chuck Paxton Intercity Wrestler of the Year Award. Niebur was the Class A state champion at 145 pounds this past season and finished with a 46-3 record and a career mark of 165-25.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington-Normal Officials Association will hold its annual dinner on April 10th. Among the topics to discuss is the criteria for selecting the recipient of the first Allan D. Russell Memorial Award. Mr. Russell was an official and coach the major part of his life.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

