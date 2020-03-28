5 YEARS AGO: Keely Theobald leads Normal West girls soccer team to victory

5 years ago (2015): Keely Theobald scored three goals and added two assists to help Normal West defeat host Moline, 6-4, in a nonconference match. Kate Lorenz contributed a goal and assist for the Wildcats, while Abby Thompson and Carolyn Peters also scored.

15 years ago (2005): Sarah Washburn tossed a four-hitter and centerfielder Joanna Albee made a game-saving catch in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Normal West softball team earn its first victory, a 2-1 decision at Washington.

25 years ago (1995): Freshman shortstop Tyler Turnquist had three hits and junior third baseman Greg Mote contributed two hits and two RBIs to help the Illinois State baseball team defeat Purdue, 10-7.

50 years ago (1970): Tom Gramkow and Fred Evans of Illinois Wesleyan and Jerry Crabtree of Illinois State have been named to the Peoria Journal Star All-State College basketball squad. Gramkow, who was named to the team for the third time, led the voting. Greg Guy of Illinois State received honorable mention.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

