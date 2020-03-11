25 YEARS AGO: Kevin Jones' late basket lifts University High to Class A state championship

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan’s Chris Schumacher, in his 17th year as coach, was selected as the NCAA Division III Midwest Region “Women’s Track Coach of the Year” by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

15 years ago (2005): Jaci McCormack and Megan McCracken combined for 30 points and eighth-seeded Illinois State turned back fourth-seeded Northern Iowa, 58-48, in the semifinals of the Hoops in the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Six-foot-four sophomore Kevin Jones banked in a layup with 2.6 seconds left and then intercepted the in-bounds pass to give University High a 56-54 victory over Aurora Christian in the championship game of the Class A State basketball tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Octavia High School’s Gayln Sweet, the nation’s premier high jumper, will attend the University of Illinois. Sweet jumped 6 feet, 10¼ inches last year, the best height recorded by any high school junior in the United States.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

