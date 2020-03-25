15 YEARS AGO: Lincoln College stays alive in national junior college basketball tournament

5 years ago (2015): Zach Falasz’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh scored Ryan Scott as University High School’s baseball team slipped past Tremont, 2-1, to improve to 5-0 at Duffy Bass Field in Normal. Zach Frey got the win in relief of starter Jay Burton. Austin Galindo had two hits and an RBI for the Pioneers.

15 years ago (2005): Brandon Alexander and Michael Henderson combined for 42 points and 19 rebounds as Lincoln College rallied to beat Rhode Island Community College, 68-65, and stay alive in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Mahomet-Seymour High School senior Bryan Clark won the pole vault event with a meet-record 15-foot clearance in the 29th Joseph Cogdal Relays at Horton Field House. Clark shattered the record of 14-2 he set last year.

50 years ago (1970): Freshmen Jay Bechtold and Don Nathlich led the Illinois State University golf team with 73s in the University of Miami Intercollegiate Invitational Golf Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

