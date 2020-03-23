25 YEARS AGO: Matilda Mossman named Normal Community girls basketball coach

5 years ago (2015): Nick Winter had three goals and six assists as the Illinois Wesleyan men’s lacrosse team blitzed Cornell College, 20-3. Colin Daly and Tim Smith chipped in four goals each for the Titans, who won their third straight match to improve to 5-4.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington’s Kyle English carded rounds of 75 and 71 to win the boys 12-13 age group in a Plantations Junior Golf Tour tournament in Alton.

25 years ago (1995): Matilda Mossman, who coached the Normal Community freshman girls basketball team this past season, was named the school’s varsity head coach. She fills the vacancy left by Berny Chiaro, who will coach at Normal West next season when Unit 5 splits into two high schools.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State wrestler Mike Fiorini will bid for the 1990-pound title in the NCAA University Division championship at Northwestern University. ISU’s College Division 167-pound champion, Eric Bates, is passing on the tournament due to battle fatigue after a season in which he won 29 consecutive bouts.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

