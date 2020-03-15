15 YEARS AGO: Matt Shick lifts Lincoln to super-sectional win at Redbird Arena

5 years ago (2015): The Illinois Wesleyan men’s golf team finished in second place in the 30-team Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational at The Pine Lakes Golf Club in Jekyll Island, Ga. IWU’s Alex Quenan fired a 4-under-par 68 in the final round to finish with a 216 total, good for a share of seventh place.

15 years ago (2005): Sophomore Matt Shick scored Lincoln’s last five points on two huge shots in the final 1:47 to trump Washington freshman Matt Roth and lift the Railers to a dramatic 47-46 victory in the Normal Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena.

25 years ago (1995): Led by 13 serving points from Angie Zumwalt, Hartsburg-Emden captured the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 7A state volleyball championship with a 15-8, 15-0 win over. Chandlerville.

50 years ago (1970): Marben’s remained on top in both scratch and handicap totals at Circle Lanes and won the Bloomington Women’s Bowling Association Tournament team titles. Members of the winning team are Lois Schnabel, Loretta Jacobs, Doris Barney, Carol Sieg and Rosie Turpin.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

