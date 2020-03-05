50 YEARS AGO: Mike Macesich comes off bench to spark U High over NCHS in regional semifinal

5 years ago (2015): University High School junior guard/forward Chante Stonewall was a first-team selection on the Associated Press Class 3A girls all-state basketball squad. The 6-foot-1 Stonewall was the second-leading vote-getter in balloting by a statewide panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

15 years ago (2005): Both local college basketball teams stumbled in tournaments. Illinois State fell to Creighton, 69-52, in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and Illinois Wesleyan lost to Hanover, 81-76, in the second round of the NCAA Division III Regional.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community center Jaime Gray, who scored 70 points and grabbed 46 rebounds in three Class AA State girls basketball tournament games, was voted to the all-tourney team. University High’s Jenelle Halm and Meredith Jackson were selected to the Class A first team.

50 years ago (1970): Mike Macesich came off the bench to score seven of University High’s first 10 points to spark the Pioneers to a come-from-behind 49-42 victory over Normal Community in the semifinals of the NCHS Regional Basketball Tournament at Neuman Gymnasium.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

