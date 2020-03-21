25 YEARS AGO: MVPs named for Bloomington High School winter sports

5 years ago (2015): Derek Idstein went 5-for-5 as Illinois Wesleyan belted out 19 hits to beat Washington (Mo.), 12-9, in the Washington Tournament at St. Louis. IWU downed Concordia-Chicago, 6-2, earlier in the day as Idstein drove in three runs with two hits. IWU improved to 7-3 on the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): University High School graduate Tom Sur of Millikin finished his collegiate swim career by earning All-America status in two events at the NCAA Division III Men’s Championship in Holland, Mich. Sur placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and fifth in the 200 breaststroke.

25 years ago (1995): Five athletes were named most valuable in their respective winter sports at Bloomington High School. Todd Haenle and Maurice Huff shared the award in boys basketball. Other MVPs were Debbie Dicken (girls basketball), Patrick Johnson (swimming) and Aaron Fischbach (wrestling).

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community High School baseball coach Hank Kaiser has six lettermen returning from a squad that posted a 25-5 season record last year. The defending Corn Belt Conference champions are led by top returning pitcher Mike Conlon, a three-year varsity regular who posted a 7-0 record last season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.