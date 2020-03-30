5 YEARS AGO: Nick Norton named finalist for Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Award

5 years ago (2015): University of Alabama-Birmingham freshman point guard Nick Norton, a former Central Catholic High School star, was among 21 finalists announced for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Award given annually to the top freshman in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State pitchers Kitt Kopach and Eric Theisen limited Iowa to three hits as the Redbirds claimed a 5-2 victory on an eventful afternoon at Redbird Field featuring rain, strong wind, lightning, hail and two weather delays.

25 years ago (1995): Kris Prather had three hits including a two-run home run and knocked in four runs to lead Lincoln to a 6-4 baseball victory over Bloomington. Prather offset a big day by Bloomington’s Zach Judd, who slugged two home runs and also had four RBIs.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State’s athletic teams will compete under the banner of the Conference of Midwest Universities beginning with the 1970-71 school year. The conference was formed last fall by presidents of Northern Illinois University, Illinois State University, Southern Illinois University, Ball State University and Indiana State University.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

