5 YEARS AGO: Normal Community beats Simeon in Class 4A super-sectional at Redbird Arena

5 years ago (2015): Fifth-ranked Normal Community (32-1) seized control with 12 straight third-quarter points and survived an onslaught of Chicago Simeon pressure defense in a foul-filled final quarter to down the Wolverines, 64-50, in the Class 4A Super-Sectional. Alex Peacock led the Ironmen with 25 points and nine rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
15 years ago (2005): Parkside Junior High School’s volleyball team won the Class 7AA state championship led by six multi-skilled starters — middle hitters and kill leaders Alliston Stover and Erin McGinnis, setter Jennifer Harr, outside hitters Lindsey Sturm and Erin Huddleston and right side hitter Kaitlin Reid.
25 years ago (1995): Chris Simich, who led Illinois Wesleyan to the quarterfinals of the Division III national tournament, was named to two D-III All-America basketball teams. IWU’s Dennie Bridges was chosen Midwest Region Co-Coach of the Year.
50 years ago (1970): Dave Burks, who never swam in a high school meet, will represent Illinois State University in the NCAA College Division championships at Oakland University at Rochester, Mich. Burks, a junior from tiny Columbia, will swim in the 200-yard backstroke.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.