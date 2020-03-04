15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community upsets No. 14 Bloomington in Class AA regional final

5 years ago (2015): Central Catholic High School senior Jake Reinhart tied Tom Norton’s school record of eight 3-pointers on his way to a 41-point performance in the Saints’ 64-56 victory over Petersburg PORTA in the Class 2A Riverton Sectional semifinal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Matt Liesman put on a long-range shooting clinic in the second half, and Chris Drennan and Josh Bronke each hit two key free throws in the final 23 seconds of overtime as Normal Community stunned No. 14-state ranked Bloomington, 54-50, to win the Class AA Normal West Regional title.

25 years ago (1995): A long bomb by Nikki McCleary to Meredith Jackson led to a buzzer-beating, rim-rattling shot that gave University High a stunning 55-54 win over Gillispie in the third-place game of the Class A State girls basketball tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Darrel Rankin canned 18 points to lead Lincoln Grade School to its second-grade school lightweight title in three years by stopping Rantoul Eater Junior High School, 43-31, in Monmouth.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.