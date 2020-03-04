You are the owner of this article.
15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community upsets No. 14 Bloomington in Class AA regional final
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community upsets No. 14 Bloomington in Class AA regional final

5 years ago (2015): Central Catholic High School senior Jake Reinhart tied Tom Norton’s school record of eight 3-pointers on his way to a 41-point performance in the Saints’ 64-56 victory over Petersburg PORTA in the Class 2A Riverton Sectional semifinal.

15 years ago (2005): Matt Liesman put on a long-range shooting clinic in the second half, and Chris Drennan and Josh Bronke each hit two key free throws in the final 23 seconds of overtime as Normal Community stunned No. 14-state ranked Bloomington, 54-50, to win the Class AA Normal West Regional title.

25 years ago (1995): A long bomb by Nikki McCleary to Meredith Jackson led to a buzzer-beating, rim-rattling shot that gave University High a stunning 55-54 win over Gillispie in the third-place game of the Class A State girls basketball tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Darrel Rankin canned 18 points to lead Lincoln Grade School to its second-grade school lightweight title in three years by stopping Rantoul Eater Junior High School, 43-31, in Monmouth.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

