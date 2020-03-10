5 YEARS AGO: Ridgeview gives coach Rodney Kellar first state tournament berth

5 years ago (2015): Ridgeview High School, the state’s No. 4-ranked team, won its 31st straight game since dropping the season opener, downing Flanagan-Cornell, 57-38, in the Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional. It was the first state berth for Mustangs Rodney Kellar in his 29th year as coach.

15 years ago (2005): With guards Jaci McCormack and Megan McCracken hitting clutch shot after clutch shot, eighth-seeded Illinois State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final nine minutes to stun top-seeded Southwest Missouri State, 61-57, in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): The sophomore trio of Jonah Batambuze, Jeremy Stanton and Kevin Jones had key roles in University High’s 59-39 victory over Harrisburg in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall in Champaign.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan’s basketball team came to a discouraging but honorable end, yielding to Kentucky State’s awesome power, 64-56, in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Tournament. Tom Grankow’s 17 points gave the senior guard a career total of 1,417, a school record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

