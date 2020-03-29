25 YEARS AGO: Toni Rios, Jodi Burch help Illinois State softball down Iowa for seventh straight win

5 years ago (2015): Freshman Mackenzie Marquis won in relief in game one before throwing a no-hitter in the nightcap to lead No 6-ranked Illinois Wesleyan to a pair of wins over Wisconsin-Stevens Point at IWU Softball Field. The Titans improved their season record to 16-2 ahead of a road matchup at No. 5-ranked UW-Whitewater.

15 years ago (2005): Prairie Central’s Luke Krippel hit a solo home run and drove in five runs in the Hawks’ 9-7 victory over PBL at Paxton in a game called after four innings due to darkness.

25 years ago (1995): The Illinois State women’s softball team, keyed by Toni Rios’ eighth-inning RBI double, defeated Iowa, 3-1, to run its winning streak to seven games. Jodi Burch (7-4) limited the Hawkeyes to four hits while striking out six and walking one.

50 years ago (1970): Robert Gates of Kankakee, formerly of Bloomington, took over first place in the Illinois Table Tennis Ladder from Richard Shiers of Bloomington by defeating Shiers, 21-15, 21-15.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

