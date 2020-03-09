5 YEARS AGO: Tony Bauman to replace retiring John Szabo as Bloomington's athletic director

5 years ago (2015): Tony Bauman has been chosen to replace John Szabo as athletic director for District 87. Bauman, who emerged from a pool of 35 candidates, has nearly 20 years of experience as a teacher and a coach, and has taught P.E. at the elementary, junior high and high school levels for District 87.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Lauren Barr, 14, of Bloomington, placed second in sparring in the girls 13-15 age division at the Chung Do Kwan International Tae Kwon Do Tournament at Indianapolis. Barr competes for the McCloskey School of Tae Kwon Do.

25 years ago (1995): Central Catholic High School graduate Vicki Adelman scored 10 points to help the Western Illinois women’s basketball team defeat Youngstown State, 73-60, in the championship of the Mid-Continent Conference Tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Coach Dennis Bridges may ask Illinois Wesleyan University’s basketball players to go against their natural tendencies against Kentucky State in their first-round game, as evidence gathered from four coaches who have seen the Thoroughbreds play indicated the Titans will be unable to swap fast breaks with the tall, yet quick Kentuckians.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.