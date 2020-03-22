You are the owner of this article.
25 YEARS AGO: Wrestling, men's soccer coaches told Illinois State eliminating their sports
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Wrestling, men's soccer coaches told Illinois State eliminating their sports

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Kelsey Turczyn belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning to break a 7-7 tie and give the Illinois State softball team a 10-9 Missouri Valley Conference win over Indiana State. Regan Romshek picked up the pitching win for the Redbirds after relieving Sarah Finck in the second inning.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan’s Brandon DuBois was named CCIW Pitcher of the Week after pitching six innings in a 7-0 shutout of Concordia last week. Opponents are hitting just .182 against DuBois.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State wrestling coach Kevin Bellis and men’s soccer coach Tim Carter were told that their sports are being eliminated in a meeting with ISU athletic director Rick Greenspan and associate athletic director Linda Herman.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University opened its season with a 6-0 victory over Jackson State and a 3-0 conquest of Centenary in the annual Kessler Air Force Base tournament. The triumphs marked the 14th and 15th successive victories for Coach Duffy Bass’ Redbirds, breaking the school record set by the 1966 team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

