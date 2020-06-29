Go & Play for Tuesday

BASKETBALL
What: Adult Men's Basketball League
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: Adults
Deadline: July 6
Start: July 13
SOCCER
What: Men's Adult Soccer League
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: Adults
Deadline: July 6
Start: July 13
GYM RENTALS
What: Team Training
Where: Game Time Gym II
Sports: Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Football
Who: Any Ages
Start: Call or email to schedule a time
Go & Play is for individuals, schools, teams and organizations to announce meetings, outings, registrations, etc. Submit news items to The Pantagraph by email at sports@pantagraph.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!