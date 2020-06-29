You are the owner of this article.
Go & Play for Tuesday
Go & Play for Tuesday

BASKETBALL

What: Adult Men's Basketball League

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: Adults

Deadline: July 6

Start: July 13 

SOCCER

What: Men's Adult Soccer League

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: Adults

Deadline: July 6

Start: July 13 

GYM RENTALS

What: Team Training

Where: Game Time Gym II

Sports: Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Football

Who: Any Ages

Start: Call or email to schedule a time

Go & Play is for individuals, schools, teams and organizations to announce meetings, outings, registrations, etc. Submit news items to The Pantagraph by email at sports@pantagraph.com.

