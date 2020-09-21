Go & Play for Tuesday

BASKETBALL
What: Winter Basketball Camp
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: Kindergarten through 6th grade
Fee: K-2nd, $100; 3rd-6th, $110
Start: Boys, Nov. 7; Girls, Nov. 8
What: Junior High Boys Basketball Camp
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: 6th-8th grade boys
Fee: $80
Start: Oct. 23
Deadline: Oct. 9
SOCCER
What: Youth Soccer Camp
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: U6-high school boys and girls
Fee: Youth $55; High school $65
Start: Oct. 5
What: Adult Soccer Camp
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: Adults
Fee: $65
Start: Oct. 19
Deadline: Oct. 1
Go & Play is for individuals, schools, teams and organizations to announce meetings, outings, registrations, etc. Submit news items to The Pantagraph by email at sports@pantagraph.com.
