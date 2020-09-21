 Skip to main content
Go & Play for Tuesday
BASKETBALL

What: Winter Basketball Camp

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: Kindergarten through 6th grade

Fee: K-2nd, $100; 3rd-6th, $110

Start: Boys, Nov. 7; Girls, Nov. 8

What: Junior High Boys Basketball Camp

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: 6th-8th grade boys

Fee: $80

Start: Oct. 23

Deadline: Oct. 9

SOCCER

What: Youth Soccer Camp

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: U6-high school boys and girls

Fee: Youth $55; High school $65

Start: Oct. 5

What: Adult Soccer Camp

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: Adults

Fee: $65

Start: Oct. 19

Deadline: Oct. 1

Go & Play is for individuals, schools, teams and organizations to announce meetings, outings, registrations, etc. Submit news items to The Pantagraph by email at sports@pantagraph.com.

