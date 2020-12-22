 Skip to main content
Golf 12/24/20
1 comment
HOLE IN ONE

Roger Smith

AT EL PASO GOLF CLUB

Roger Smith used a 7-iron to ace the 140-yard seventh hole on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Witnesses were George Guminski, Rick Reno and Randy Wieland.

1 comment
