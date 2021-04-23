 Skip to main content
Golf from Friday
agate

GOLF

Hole in one

David Stephenson

At Prairie Vista Golf Course

David Stephenson of St. Joseph sank his tee shot on the 125-yard fifth hole on April 16, 2021. He used a pitching wedge for his feat, which was witnessed by Rick Bina, Jerry Oneil and Nathan Doty.

