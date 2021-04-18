Golf from Sunday

GOLF
Hole in one
Dan Wilcox
At Crestwicke Country Club
Dan Wilcox sank his tee shot on the 120-yard 13th hole on April 18, 2021. He used a 9-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Larry Lake, Tom Baer and Kevin Schultz.
