Golf from Sunday

GOLF

Hole in one

Mary Ann Bushman

At Prairie Vista Golf Course

Mary Ann Bushman of Normal sank her tee shot on the 104-yard 15th hole on July 30, 2021. She used a 9-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Cheri Tuggle, Trudy Veach and Patti Tobiasz.

