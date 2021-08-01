Golf from Sunday

GOLF
Hole in one
Mary Ann Bushman
At Prairie Vista Golf Course
Mary Ann Bushman of Normal sank her tee shot on the 104-yard 15th hole on July 30, 2021. She used a 9-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Cheri Tuggle, Trudy Veach and Patti Tobiasz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today