Golf from Tuesday

GOLF
McLean County Seniors
At Weibring Golf Club
Medalists: B. Barnes, R. Westen, 75
Class A
Low Gross: B. Galloway Jr, 81; Low Net: T. Longfellow, 68
Class B
Low Gross: R. Schwartz, 81; Low Net: R. Ludwig, 66
Class C
Low Gross: J. Upton, 77; Low Net: B. Outinen, 64
Class D
Low Gross: R. Wesbecher, 85; Low Net: J. Shives, 66
Class E
Low Gross: N. Jennings, 87; Low Net: D. Traxler, 69
Class F
Low Gross: S. Swick, 86; Low Net: J. Grootenhuis, 68
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today