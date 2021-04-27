 Skip to main content
Golf from Tuesday
agate

GOLF

McLean County Seniors

At Weibring Golf Club

Medalists: B. Barnes, R. Westen, 75

Class A

Low Gross: B. Galloway Jr, 81; Low Net: T. Longfellow, 68

Class B

Low Gross: R. Schwartz, 81; Low Net: R. Ludwig, 66

Class C

Low Gross: J. Upton, 77; Low Net: B. Outinen, 64

Class D

Low Gross: R. Wesbecher, 85; Low Net: J. Shives, 66

Class E

Low Gross: N. Jennings, 87; Low Net: D. Traxler, 69

Class F

Low Gross: S. Swick, 86; Low Net: J. Grootenhuis, 68

