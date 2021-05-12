Golf from Wednesday

GOLF
Hole in one
Jacob Sutton
At Bloomington Country Club
Jacob Sutton sank his tee shot on the 200-yard third hole on May 12, 2021. He used a 4-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Jeff Wells and Jeremy Nevius.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
