Golf from Wednesday
GOLF

Hole in one

Jacob Sutton

At Bloomington Country Club

Jacob Sutton sank his tee shot on the 200-yard third hole on May 12, 2021. He used a 4-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Jeff Wells and Jeremy Nevius.

