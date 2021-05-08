Golf results 05/09/21

GOLF
Hole in one
Jim Laning
At Prairie Vista Golf Course
Jim Laning of Normal sank his tee shot on the 108-yard fifth hole on May 5, 2021. He used a 9-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Mark Winland and Tyler Winland.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
