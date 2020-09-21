 Skip to main content
Golf results 09/22/20
Golf results 09/22/20

GOLF

High school girls

Illini Prairie Tournament

At U. of Illinois Blue Course

Par 72

Point table: 1. Central Catholic 317; 2. St. Thomas More 351; 3. Prairie Central 370; 4. Monticello 371; 5. Pontiac 375; 6. Olympia 386.

Top five: 1. Grant (IVC), 68; 2. Schrock (P), 74; 3. Hundman (CC), 76; 4. Steinman (CC), 77; 5. Glazebrook (CC), 78.

Other area results

Central Catholic-Lee 86

Prairie Central-Winterland 88, Compton 89, Shumaker 94, Skaggs 99

Pontiac-Larkin 89, Zimmerman 103, Leonard 109

Olympia-Turner 86, Aldridge 105, Sanders 114, Morrow 118

High school boys

At LeRoy C.C.

EUREKA 175, OLYMPIA 183, LEROY 188

Top 5: 1. Waller (E), 40; 2. McManaman (O), Ramos (Ridgeview), 42; 4. Montoya (E), Hogue (L), 43.

Men's club

At Ironwood Golf Course

Prune Juice League winners: C. Struble, R. Brown, G. Roemersberger, D. Guderjan.

