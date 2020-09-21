Golf results 09/22/20

GOLF
High school girls
Illini Prairie Tournament
At U. of Illinois Blue Course
Par 72
Point table: 1. Central Catholic 317; 2. St. Thomas More 351; 3. Prairie Central 370; 4. Monticello 371; 5. Pontiac 375; 6. Olympia 386.
Top five: 1. Grant (IVC), 68; 2. Schrock (P), 74; 3. Hundman (CC), 76; 4. Steinman (CC), 77; 5. Glazebrook (CC), 78.
Other area results
Central Catholic-Lee 86
Prairie Central-Winterland 88, Compton 89, Shumaker 94, Skaggs 99
Pontiac-Larkin 89, Zimmerman 103, Leonard 109
Olympia-Turner 86, Aldridge 105, Sanders 114, Morrow 118
High school boys
At LeRoy C.C.
EUREKA 175, OLYMPIA 183, LEROY 188
Top 5: 1. Waller (E), 40; 2. McManaman (O), Ramos (Ridgeview), 42; 4. Montoya (E), Hogue (L), 43.
Men's club
At Ironwood Golf Course
Prune Juice League winners: C. Struble, R. Brown, G. Roemersberger, D. Guderjan.
