Golf results 10/1/20
Golf results 10/1/20

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Tri-County Tournament

At Pontiac - Elks

Team standings: 1. Roanoke-Benson 293; 2. Ottawa Marquette 407; 3. Putnam County 444; 4. Midland 445; 5. Woodland 456, Henry 458.

Area top 10: 1. Norman (RB), 88; 5. Hunter (RB), 98

Area all-conference: Norman (RB), Sauder (RB), Hunter (RB)

GLENWOOD 182, LINCOLN 184

At Lincoln - Elks

Par 36

Area top 5: 1. (tie) Singleton (L), 40; 3. (tie) Hoffert (L), 47.

 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

At Onarga - Shagbark

PRAIRIE CENTRAL 170,

IROQUOIS WEST 196, BLUE RIDGE 221

Area top 5: 1. Winterland (PC), 40; 2. Stadel (PC), 41; 4. Schumaker (PC), 44; 5. Fehr (PC), 45.

Tri-County Tournament

At Pontiac - Elks

SENECA 464, ROANOKE-BENSON 514

Area top 5: 3. Swearingen (RB), 114; 4. Heineke (RB), 133.

HOLE IN ONE

Jeremy Welch

At LeRoy C.C.

Jeremy Welch used an approach wedge to ace the 113-yard fifth hole on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Witnesses were Justin Tiraboschi, Matt Morse and Lucas Gaspardo.

Women's club

At Weibring Golf Course

18-hole low gross winners: M Bushman, P. Tobiasz, E. Vieth. 18-hole low net winners: C. Tuggle, S. Quane, R. Byro. 9-hole low gross winners: N. Snook, P. Sweeney, C. McCluskey, P. Alberts. 9-hole low net winners: A. Weber, D. Hellweg, S. Gilfillan, S.Kaufman.

