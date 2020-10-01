Golf results 10/2/20

GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Springfield - Lincoln Greens
Team standings: 1. University High 318; 2. Glenwood 348; 3. Rochester 349; 4. Sacred-Heart Griffin 352; 5. Springfield 354
Top 5: 1. Kennedy^ (U), 75; 2. Spinks (U), 75; 3. Schnepp (R), 78; 4. Gerongay (U), 81; 5. Marriott (SHG), 82.
Other U High results: Cervantes 87, Mapugay 87, Kelly 91
(^) - won playoff
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 169,
U HIGH 172, BLOOMINGTON 222,
NORMAL WEST 227
At Highland Park G.C.
Top 5: Steinman (C) 37; 2. Spinks (U) 41; 3. Hundman (C) 42; 4. (tie) Kennedy (U), Glazebrook (C), Gerongay (U) 44, Mapugay (U) 44.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Gilpin 46
BLOOMINGTON — Stanley 45, Greenlee 50, Thomas 63, Wylie 64
NORMAL WEST — Bley 51, Smith 52, Plath 57, Chandler 67
DWIGHT 214, FIELDCREST 237
At Dwight C.C.
Top 5: 1. Deterding (D), 46; 2. Weller (D), 53; 3. Schultz (D), 55; 4. Haugens (F), 56; 5. McKay (F), 58.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
GCMS 164, TRI-VALLEY 165
At Saybrook - Indian Springs (par 36)
1. Barker (TV) 37; 2. Roesch (G) 39; 3. (tie) Engel (G), Stewart (TV) 40; 5. DeSchepper (G) 42.
MCLEAN COUNTY
SENIORS
The Den at Fox Creek G.C.
Medalist: B. Barnes 78.
CLASS A — Low gross: G. Brucker, J. Lust 82; Low net: R. Ralston 72; CLASS B — Low gross: T. Kerfoot, J. Upton 80; Low net: S. Toelle 73; CLASS C — Low gross: M. Nalewajka 80; Low net: D. O'Brien 66; CLASS D — Low gross: R. Fazzini 82; Low net: J. Armstrong 67; CLASS E — Low gross: P. Imig 87; Low net: R. Paul 73; CLASS F — Low gross: G. Jiles 98; Low Net: D. Merritt 73.
HOLE IN ONE
Tim McGuire
At Prairie Vista G.C.
Tim McGuire of Bloomington used a gap wedge to ace the 114-yard fifth hole on Friday, September 25, 2020. Witnesses were Bob Miller, Jon Smith and Frank Cottrell.
