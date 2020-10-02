Golf results 10/3/20

GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
PIONEER INVITATIONAL
At Weibring G.C. — Par 71
Team standings — 1. U High Gold 304; 2. Macomb 311; 3. Sacred Heart-Griffin; 4. Peoria Richwoods 324; 5. Bloomington 336; 6. Prairie Central 341; 7. (tie) Normal Community, East Peoria 342; 9. Pontiac 351; 10. Normal West 352; 11. U High Green 353; 12. Peoria Notre Dame 356.
Top 10 individuals — 1. x-Hammerton (Richwoods) 73; 2. Tennison (U High Gold) 73; 3. Hamm (Macomb) 74; 4. Yoder (U High Gold) 75; 5. (tie) TJ Barger (BHS), M. Cavanaugh (U High Gold) 76; 7. Lockard (Macomb) 77; 8. Etheridge (SHG) 78; 9. Watson (Macomb) 79; 10. (tie) Woodward (U High Gold), Martin (Richwoods) 80.
(x) - won on scorecard playoff.
BLOOMINGTON — J. Barger 81, Oliver 87, S. Rink 92.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL — Adams 82, Dunahee 82, Vaughan 88, Friedman 89.
NORMAL COMMUNITY — Weaver 84, Zeman 85, Kahwaji 86, Yosten 87.
PONTIAC — Cheek 82, Trainor 83, Kuska 88, Hopkins 98.
NORMAL WEST — Wurth 83, Holderby 86, Rogers 89, Thompson 94.
U HIGH GREEN — Manning 81, Buckley 90, Kolb 90, B. Cavanaugh 92.
GCMS 164, TRI-VALLEY 165
At Saybrook - Indian Springs (par 36)
1. Barker (TV) 37; 2. Roesch (G) 39; 3. (tie) Engel (G), Stewart (TV) 40; 5. DeSchepper (G) 42.
FISHER 212, BLUE RIDGE 213,
JUDAH CHRISTIAN 214
Area top 5: 2. Coulter (F), 50; 3. Kelley (BR), Ferguson (F), 51.
HOLE IN ONE
Austin Jordan
At Highland Park Golf Course
Austin Jordan of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 113-yard third hole on Oct. 2, 2020. He used a 9-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Matt Segobiano.
Charley Graham
At Links at Ireland Grove
Charley Graham aced the 104-yard seventh hole on Oct. 2, 2000 using a 58-degree wedge. The shot was witnessed by Colin Hayes, Jack Wisdom, Gavin Young and Luke Allen.
