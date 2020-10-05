Golf results 10/6/20

GOLF
COLLEGE MEN
FINAL ROUND
DAN SALISBURY MEMORIAL
At Springfield — Panther Creek (par 72)
Team standings (top 3, area of 10) — 1. Illinois Wesleyan 296-594; 2. Illinois-Springfield 305-609; 3. McKendree 301-615; 7. Illinois Wesleyan B 321-636; 8. Heartland 327-654.
Medalist — Trujillo (UIS) 71-143.
IWU results — T2. Wuethrich 72-145, Nummy 72-145; 7. Abel 76-150; T11. Christiansen 81-154, Morton 76-154; T16. Wilkins 78-156; T20. Beaubien 79-157; T28. Bruening 80-160; T45. Moran 85-169; 48. Brown 82-172.
Heartland results — T24. Knight 78-159; T36. White 85-165; T39. Laub 83-166, Winn 82-166; 42. Hutson 84-167.
COLLEGE WOMEN
FINAL ROUND
DAN SALISBURY MEMORIAL
At Springfield — Panther Creek (par 72)
Team standings (top 3, area of 10) — 1. Lindenwood 320-633; 2. Missouri-St. Louis 317-634; 3. Illinois Wesleyan 316-635; 4. IWU B 636-714.
Medalist — Montgomery (Lindenwood) 74-147.
IWU results — T4. Garcia 77-157, Onsrud 77-154; 7. Thorman 80-158; T20. Ducaji 84-164; T26. DeMay 86-167; T35. Warnner 82-172; T44. Petersen 90-181; 48. Davis 91-188; 49. Moody 98-192.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
TRI-VALLEY 195, EL PASO-GRIDLEY 203
At El Paso G.C.
Top 5: 1. Christopher (TV) 40; 2. Bond (EPG) 41; 3. Hall (TV) 50; 4. (tie) Shivley (TV), Seal (EPG) 52.
HOLE IN ONE
Jerry Head
At Ironwood G.C.
Jerry Head of Bloomington made his sixth career ace on the 170-yard 16th hole on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, using a hybrid. Dave Donaldson, Lyle Edwards, Tim Lane and Phil Rasmus were witnesses.
Charlie Graham
The Links at Ireland Grove
Charlie Graham aced the 104-yard seventh hole using a 58-degree wedge on Oct. 2, 2020. Witnesses were Colin Hayes, Jack Wisdom, Gavin Young and Luke Allen.
