Golf results 10/7/20
Golf results 10/7/20

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

CLASS 3A REGIONALS

ROCK ISLAND REGIONAL

At Coal Valley — Oakwood C.C.

Team standings (top 2 teams advance to sectional) — 1. Pekin 304; 2. Minooka 333; 3. Moline 345; 4. Normal Community 350; 5. Normal West 359; 6. Rock Island 368; 7. Bradley-Bourbonnais 380; 8. Kankakee 394. 

Medalist — Petrovic (Minooka) 73

Individual sectional qualifiers — Sigel (Rock Island) 77, Wurth (Normal West) 80, Rogers (Moline) 81, Holderby (Normal West) 83. 

CLASS 2A REGIONALS

University High Regional

At Weibring G.C. (par 71)

Team standings (top 2 teams advance to sectional) — 1. Prairie Central 317; 2. University High 318; 3. Bloomington 325; 4. (tie) Rantoul, Mahomet-Seymour 343; 6. Pontiac 349; 7. Champaign Central 359; 8. Champaign Centennial 372; 9. Danville 441.

Top 5 individuals — 1. x-TJ Barger (BHS) 75; 2. Schacht (Champaign Central) 75; 3. Tennison (U High) 75; 4. Friedman (Prairie Central) 75; 5. Yoder (U High) 78.

Individual sectional qualifiers — TJ Barger (BHS) 75, Schacht (Champaign Central) 75, Trainor (U High) 78, N. Rink (BHS) 81.

OTHER AREA RESULTS

PRAIRIE CENTRAL — Dunahee 79, Quinn 80, Bazzell 83

U HIGH — Woodward 82, Swartz 83

BLOOMINGTON — J. Barger 84, S. Rink 85

PONTIAC — Kuska 86, Cheek 89, Bressner 96 

LINCOLN REGIONAL

At Lincoln Elks C.C. (par 72)

Team standings (top two advance to sectional): 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin 316; 2. Maroa-Forsyth 336; 3. Springfield 344; 4. Lincoln 352; 5. Olympia 357; 6. Rochester 360; 7. Clinton 364.

Top 5 individuals — 1. Singleton (Lincoln) 73; 2. Roland (SHG) 74; 3. (tie) Davis (Maroa-Forsyth), Woods (Springfield), Calucchia (SHG) 78.

Individual sectional qualifiers — Singleton (Lincoln) 73; Woods (Springfield) 78; Thomas (Olympia) 81; Drendel (Rochester) 81. 

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

CENTRAL CATHOLIC REGIONAL

At Bloomington

The Den at Fox Creek (par 72)

Team standings (top two advance to sectional): 1. Tri-Valley 329; 2. El Paso-Gridley 331; 3. Eureka 359; 4. Central Catholic 361; 5. Cornerstone Christian 364; 6. GCMS 370; 7. Roanoke-Benson 374; 8. LeRoy 378; 9. Fieldcrest 378; 10. Heyworth 453.

Top 5: 1. Barker (TV), 70; 2. Bond (EPG), 79; 3. (tie) Keefer (CC), Haushalter (TV), 81; 5. Ihlenfeldt (EPG), 82

Advancing as individuals: Keefer, Sauder (RB), 83; Wiegand (E), 84, Allen (F), 84

Other area results

Tri-Valley-Stewart 83, Bloemer 95

El Paso-Gridley –Lavender 83, Brooks 87

Eureka-Harmon 87, Waller 93, Martin 95

Central Catholic-Allen 92, Tattini 93, Fetterhoff 95

Cornerstone-Wenzel 86, Witt 90, Heil 90 Willard 93

GCMS-Engel 86, Roesch 90, Garard 95, DeSchepper 99

Roanoke-Benson-Norman 88, Hodel 101, Wacker 102

LeRoy-Hogue 85, Egan 91, Bossingham 97, Perry 105

Fieldcrest-Morse 92, Bernardi 94, VanCoppenolle 108

Heyworth-Bartels 107, Wills 110, Wicklander 111, Johnson 125

Flanagan-Cornell-Jones 118, Weber 141

Ridgeview-Ramos 87

BISHOP MCNAMARA REGIONAL

At Kankakee Elks C.C.

Team standings (top 2 teams advance to sectional, area) — 1. Iroquois West 357; 2. Bishop McNamara 377; 4. Dwight 400; 10. Woodland 459.

Medalist — Kimmel (Iroquois West) 80 

