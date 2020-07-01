Golf results 7/2/20

GOLF
WOMEN'S CLUB
AT WEIBRING GOLF COURSE
ISU Women's Golf Association - Play of the day - Lady Liberty. 18-hole - Championship flight - Low gross - Mary Ann Bushman; Low net - Mary Tweedie; Play of the day - Kathy Long; A flight - Low gross - Cheri Tuggle; Low net - Kathy Hatch; Play of the day - Diane Fishering; B flight - Low gross - Elenor Vieth; Low net - Rachel Byro; Play of the day - Trudy Veach.
9-hole - Championship flight - Low gross - Ann Weber; Low net - Paula Sweeney; Play of the day - Suette Overholt; A flight - Low gross - Colene Ramsey; Low net - Kren Lanier; Play of the day - Marlene Baer; B flight - Low gross - Shelley Gilfillan; Low net - Rita Bridges; Play of the day - Shirley Irion; Flight C - Low gross - Cathy Owens; Low net - Pat Alberts; Play of the day - Teresa Tyler.
AT BLOOMINGTON COUNTRY CLUB
WGA Play of the day - ABCD Scramble. 18-hole winners - Melanie Anderson, Gina Weltman, Sue Ocheltree.
AT CRESTWICKE COUNTRY CLUB
Ladies Golf Association League - Red, White and Blue Scramble winners. 18-hole winners - Tonya Cassidy, Karen Harris, Sue Watson; 9-hole winners - Lisa Callis, Lori Rebholz, Gina Fritz.
MORE WEDNESDAY RESULTS
AT BLOOMINGTON COUNTRY CLUB
4-Person Scramble winners: S. Birlingmair-D. Kays-C. Zell,-M. Bennett-Henrichs, R Shaffer-P. Estes-J. Egbers, D. Thoma-L. Berner,-S. Kater,-P. Wombacher, C. Bazan-K. Harmon-J. Armstrong-T. Jenkins.
