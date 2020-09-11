Golf results 9/12/20

GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
PRAIRIE CENTRAL 188,
METAMORA 196
At Fairbury — Indian Creek
Medalists — Winterland (PC), Drier (M) 45. Other Prairie Central top 5 — 3. Skaggs 47; 5. Compton 48.
PONTIAC 196, PRAIRIE CENTRAL 203
At Pontiac Elks C.C. (par 36)
1. Schrock (P) 39; 2. Compton (PC) 46; 3. Larkin (P) 48; 4. Zimmerman (P) 49; 5. Skaggs (PC) 50.
BLUE RIDGE 209, IROQUOIS WEST 212
At Farmer City - Woodlawn C.C. (par 36)
Medalist - Schrap (IW) 43. Blue Ridge top 5 - 2. Trimble 47; 3. Burris 49; 5. Voyles 51.
