Golf results 9/12/20
agate

GOLF AGATE PHOTO
Jim Benson

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

PRAIRIE CENTRAL 188,

METAMORA 196

At Fairbury — Indian Creek

Medalists — Winterland (PC), Drier (M) 45. Other Prairie Central top 5 — 3. Skaggs 47; 5. Compton 48.

PONTIAC 196, PRAIRIE CENTRAL 203

At Pontiac Elks C.C. (par 36)

1. Schrock (P) 39; 2. Compton (PC) 46; 3. Larkin (P) 48; 4. Zimmerman (P) 49; 5. Skaggs (PC) 50.

BLUE RIDGE 209, IROQUOIS WEST 212

At Farmer City - Woodlawn C.C. (par 36)

Medalist - Schrap (IW) 43. Blue Ridge top 5 - 2. Trimble 47; 3. Burris 49; 5. Voyles 51.

 

