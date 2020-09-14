Golf results 9/15/20

GOLF
COLLEGE MEN
JUDSON INVITATIONAL
At Elgin - Randall Oaks G.C.
Top 3 (of 11 teams): 1. Aurora A 292; 2. Dubuque 305; 3. (tie) Heartland, Wisconsin Lutheran, Aurora B 306.
Medalist — Clark (Aurora) 72.
Heartland results — T13. White 75; T15. Sutton 76; T20. Semonis 77; T25. Laub 78; T31. Winn 80.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
OLYMPIA INVITATIONAL
At Atlanta - North Greens (Par 72)
Two-person Best Position
1. Pococha-Greene (Eureka) 66; 2. Long-Webber (Monticello) 70; 3. Kirby-Erhard (St. Thomas More) 71; 4. Cervantes-Allen (U High) 71; 5. Ray-Tebel (Dunlap) 75.
MEN'S CLUB
At Ironwood G.C.
Prune Juice League. Winners — B. Cather, J. Miles, B. Bartley, F. McNabb.
WOMEN'S CLUB
At Highland Park G.C.
18-Hole Association. Play of week — Low net. Winners — L. Jazo, G. Bartges.
