Golf results 9/19/20
Golf results 9/19/20

GOLF

COLLEGE MEN

CLARKE FALL CLASSIC

At Galena - Eagle Ridge (Par 72)

Team standings (top 3 of 8) — 1. Illinois Wesleyan 293; 2. St. Ambrose 314; 3. Dubuque B 319.

Top 5 individuals — 1. Wuethrich (IWU) 71; 2. Morton (IWU) 73; 3. Beaubien (IWU) 74; 4. (tie) Nummy (IWU), Park (IWU) 75.

Other IWU results — T6. Bruening 76; T10. Abel 78.

