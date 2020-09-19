Golf results 9/20/20

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
GOLF
COLLEGE MEN
FINAL ROUND
CLARKE FALL CLASSIC
At Galena - Eagle Ridge (Par 72)
Team standings (top 3 of 8) — 1. Illinois Wesleyan 295-588; 2. St. Ambrose 312-626; 3. Dubuque B 322-641.
Top 5 individuals — 1. Beaubien (IWU) 70-144; 2. Wuethrich (IWU) 75-146; 3. Nummy (IWU) 72-147; 4. Park (IWU) 75-150; 5. (tie) Morton (IWU) 78-151, Spurgetis (St. Ambrose) 75-151, Everson (Clarke) 74-151.
Other IWU results — T13. Bruening 83-159; T15. Abel 82-160.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today