Golf results 9/20/20
Golf results 9/20/20

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

COLLEGE MEN

FINAL ROUND

CLARKE FALL CLASSIC

At Galena - Eagle Ridge (Par 72)

Team standings (top 3 of 8) — 1. Illinois Wesleyan 295-588; 2. St. Ambrose 312-626; 3. Dubuque B 322-641.

Top 5 individuals — 1. Beaubien (IWU) 70-144; 2. Wuethrich (IWU) 75-146; 3. Nummy (IWU) 72-147; 4. Park (IWU) 75-150; 5. (tie) Morton (IWU) 78-151, Spurgetis (St. Ambrose) 75-151, Everson (Clarke) 74-151.

Other IWU results — T13. Bruening 83-159; T15. Abel 82-160.

