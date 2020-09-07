 Skip to main content
Golf results 9/8/20
agate

Golf results 9/8/20

GOLF AGATE PHOTO
Jim Benson

GOLF

COLLEGE MEN

NCAA D-III FALL PREVIEW

FINAL ROUND

At Wheeling, W. Va.

Oglebay G.C. - Par 72

Team scores: 1. Illinois Wesleyan 292-560; 2. Transylvania 313-620.

Top 5 individuals - 1. Morton (IWU) 70-136; 2. Wuethrich (IWU) 69-137; 3. Nummy (IWU) 75-142; 4. Beaubien (IWU) 68-145; 5. Park (IWU) 79-146.

Other IWU result - 6. (tie) Abel 78-148.

WOMEN'S CLUB

At Prairie Vista G.C.

Highland Park 18-Hole Association. Play of day — Low net. Winner — C. Tuggle.

HOLE IN ONE

Debbie Thompson

At Crestwicke C.C.

Debbie Thompson of Bloomington aced the 86-yard No. 13 with a gap wedge on Monday, September 7, 2020. Witnesses were Julie Ghys, Joey Lang and Deb Cochran.

