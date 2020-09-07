Golf results 9/8/20

GOLF
COLLEGE MEN
NCAA D-III FALL PREVIEW
FINAL ROUND
At Wheeling, W. Va.
Oglebay G.C. - Par 72
Team scores: 1. Illinois Wesleyan 292-560; 2. Transylvania 313-620.
Top 5 individuals - 1. Morton (IWU) 70-136; 2. Wuethrich (IWU) 69-137; 3. Nummy (IWU) 75-142; 4. Beaubien (IWU) 68-145; 5. Park (IWU) 79-146.
Other IWU result - 6. (tie) Abel 78-148.
WOMEN'S CLUB
At Prairie Vista G.C.
Highland Park 18-Hole Association. Play of day — Low net. Winner — C. Tuggle.
HOLE IN ONE
Debbie Thompson
At Crestwicke C.C.
Debbie Thompson of Bloomington aced the 86-yard No. 13 with a gap wedge on Monday, September 7, 2020. Witnesses were Julie Ghys, Joey Lang and Deb Cochran.
