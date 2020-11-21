 Skip to main content
Golf results for 11/22/20
GOLF

Men's club

At Ironwood Golf Course

Big Cup Shootout winners: K. Hall, J. Mounce, M. Mounce, B. Mounce (first flight), M. Wicks, K. Chase, H. Schultz, A. Duffy (second flight), T. Lane, M. Judd, P. Ogg, G. Bledsoe (third flight).

Hole in one

Michelle Rush

Michelle Rush of Bloomington sank her tee shot on the 106-yard eighth hole on Nov. 21, 2020. She used a 7-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Bob Rush, Chad Wilson and Billy Janisch.

