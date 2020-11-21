Golf results for 11/22/20

GOLF
Men's club
At Ironwood Golf Course
Big Cup Shootout winners: K. Hall, J. Mounce, M. Mounce, B. Mounce (first flight), M. Wicks, K. Chase, H. Schultz, A. Duffy (second flight), T. Lane, M. Judd, P. Ogg, G. Bledsoe (third flight).
Hole in one
Michelle Rush
Michelle Rush of Bloomington sank her tee shot on the 106-yard eighth hole on Nov. 21, 2020. She used a 7-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Bob Rush, Chad Wilson and Billy Janisch.
