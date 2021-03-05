 Skip to main content
Golf results for Friday
Golf results for Friday

HOLE IN ONE

Ed Heineman

Ed Heineman of Bloomington scored a hole in one at Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Ariz., on March 3, 2021. He used an 8-iron on the 117-yard hole. The feat was witnessed by Larry Daghe of Normal.

David Menning

AT IRONWOOD G.C.

David Mennning of Bloomington aced the 180-yard No. 16 on Thursday, March 4, 2021, with a driver. Witnesses were Jordan Schreiber and Trevor Dicks.

