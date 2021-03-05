Golf results for Friday

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Ed Heineman
Ed Heineman of Bloomington scored a hole in one at Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Ariz., on March 3, 2021. He used an 8-iron on the 117-yard hole. The feat was witnessed by Larry Daghe of Normal.
David Menning
AT IRONWOOD G.C.
David Mennning of Bloomington aced the 180-yard No. 16 on Thursday, March 4, 2021, with a driver. Witnesses were Jordan Schreiber and Trevor Dicks.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
