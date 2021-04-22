 Skip to main content
Golf results for Friday
agate

Golf results for Friday

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

David Menning

AT IRONWOOD G.C.

David Menning of Bloomington made an ace on the 160-yard fourth hole on Thursday, April 22, 2021, using a 5-iron. Witness was Tom Majernik.

